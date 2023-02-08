Earthquake hits Palestine, with its epicentre in Nablus

An earthquake hit Palestine yesterday evening and was felt in several governorates, including Ramallah, Al-Bireh and Nablus.

TheÂ Director of Seismic Engineering Unit at An-Najah National UniversityÂ in Nablus, Dr Jalal Dabbeek,Â stated that theÂ epicentre ofÂ the earthquake was 13 kilometres north of the city of Nablus, in the Fara'a-CarmelÂ rift, with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, and a depth of ten kilometres, according to theÂ officialÂ PalestinianÂ newsÂ agencyÂ WAFA.

The Middle East region is witnessing aftershocks, following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria at dawn on Monday, which has claimed the lives of more than 7,800 people so far.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8, occurred on Monday at 3:17 (01:17 GMT) and was felt by the residents of Lebanon, Palestine, CyprusÂ and northern Iraq. ThisÂ was followed by at least 185 aftershocks, one of whichÂ had a magnitude ofÂ 7.5 at noon on Monday and another withÂ aÂ 5.5magnitudeÂ at dawn on Tuesday.

