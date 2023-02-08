Latest News
Syria-Turkiye border crossing reopens after earthquake, Syrian opposition says
Main goal is to deny Iran nuclear weapons, says Germany
Shattered roads slow aid to quake-hit Syria
South Africa rescue, medical teams arrive in Turkiye to help earthquake victims
Pope Francis calls for aid for victims in Turkiye, Syria
Panama to allow Iran naval vessels to sail through Panama Canal, despite US opposition
Erdogan faces crescendo of criticism over quake response
In black body bags, Syrians in Turkiye make final journey home
We fled war to die in an earthquake, says Iraqi woman mourning family in Turkiye
Israel: hundreds of soldiers and reservists protest against Netanyahu's legal reforms
Egypt sentences man to death, 11 others to life on terror charges
Israel considers using Ronaldo to promote normalisation with Saudi Arabia
Israel rejects Eritrean asylum seekers at risk of further torture
UK: event in parliament cancelled after complaints about anti-Palestinian racism
UN: Libya parties agree to framework for withdrawal of foreign forces
