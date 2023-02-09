Ex-Israel attorney general warns Netanyahu using judicial reforms to end criminal trial

Former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has warned that the judicial reforms proposed by the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are an effort to end the ongoing criminal trial against him.

During an interview with Channel 12, Mandelblit noted the timing of the proposals and Netanyahu's previous position on the judiciary, which he says indicate that the corruption trial was a key motivating factor for the prime minister.

"It's nothing new that these judicial overhaul proposals are the position of Yariv Levin. But Netanyahu for years never appointed him as justice minister. Why did he appoint him now to the position? My assessment and opinion is that Netanyahu wants to bring about a situation in which his trial does not come to an end in a proper manner," Mandelblit said.

Proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reforms would be the most radical change in the system of government in Israel. The changes will severely limit the power of the Supreme Court, give the government the power to choose judges and end the appointment by the attorney general of legal advisers to ministries.

Moreover, if the legislation is passed by the Knesset, Netanyahu and any other politicians facing criminal charges will not be liable for prosecution. The prime minister has been indicted by Mandelblit on corruption charges, although he denies all the allegations against him.

"One cannot compromise over the independence of the judiciary," Mandelblit added.

Yesterday, hundreds of serving soldiers and reservists set off on a three-day march in Israel in protest against the judicial reforms. Meanwhile, thousands of people took to the streets in Israeli cities on Saturday for a fifth straight week to protest. According to local media, about 50,000 people, including people from non-governmental organisations, lawyers and the technology sectors, took part in the demonstration in Tel Aviv.

The occupation state's longest-serving prime minister has formed the most extreme, ultra-nationalist coalition in the country's history, which many have warned could see the collapse of democracy.

