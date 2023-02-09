Iraq oil flow to Turkiye resumes

The Iraqi crude pipeline to Turkiye's oil export hub, Ceyhan, resumed since powerful earthquakes hit the region on Monday, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, two massive quakes that struck south-eastern Turkiye and severely impacted neighbouring Syria, had halted operations at the 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil export terminal in Ceyhan, and stopped key crude oil flow from Iraq and Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Natural Resources for Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said the pipeline restarted flow today, the report added.

