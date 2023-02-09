Israel: police hunt Arab students for anti-MK chants

Israeli police have been searching for the Arab students who shouted chants against far-right parliamentarian Almog Cohen during an event at Tel Aviv University, Arab48.com reported on Wednesday. The students are being hunted, it is alleged, for "inciting violence and terrorism".

The police receive orders directly from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is the head of Otzma Yehudit party, of which Cohen is a member. Ben-Gvir is also a far-right extremist.

Arab students at the university organised an event on 30 January in solidarity with the Palestinians killed and wounded by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. During the event, Cohen entered the university and condemned the programme, prompting the students' chants. The Knesset member had apparently praised the Israeli occupation forces for killing the Palestinians.

According to Arab48.com, police officers have been collecting videos and information about the students who took part in the event in order to identify those involved.

