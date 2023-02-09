Morocco mulls raising retirement age to 65

The Moroccan government has begun reviewing a major reform plan to the country's pension systems, including raising the retirement age to 65.

A study conducted at the end of 2022 at the Moroccan government's request, recommended raising the retirement age to 65 years in the public and private sectors. It currently stands at 63 years in the public sector and 60 years in the private sector.

The study also recommended raising the public and private sectors' contributions to the national pension fund, which it warned could be depleted by 2028.

Responding to the trade unions' accusations that the government did not consult with them before sending the pension reform bill to parliament, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fattah Alawi, said two meetings were held with the unions and the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises on reforming the pension systems, adding that they were provided with the conclusions of the study and its recommendations during the meetings.

The Moroccan minister stressed that there are no easy solutions to reform the pension system.

