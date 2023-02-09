Sudan calls for international support, funding for development

Sudan yesterday called for the resumption of international humanitarian aid and funding to support the country's development and to help it confront economic challenges.

This came during a meeting between Sudan's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and international envoys visiting the country for two days, according to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

On Tuesday evening, envoys representing the European Union, France, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States arrived in Khartoum for a joint visit that end today.

The Sudanese minister briefed the envoys on the political and economic situation in the country and the current political dialogue led by the tripartite mechanism.

Al-Sadiq stressed the need for political parties and participants in the political process to agree on a document that could lead to the formation of a civilian government so as to continue the democratic transition and run the country until general elections are held, SUNA reported citing a statement by the foreign minister.

He also "touched on the need of the Sudanese citizen for resumption of the development aid and Western humanitarian assistance, besides the opening of international financing outlets under the current economic challenges," the agency added.

After the Sudanese army's Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan dissolved both of the Sovereign Council and the Transitional Council of Ministers in October 2021, international donors suspended aid that they had committed to under the previous transitional government. This included $100 million from the World Bank for poor families and $700 million from the United States.

The measures taken by Al-Burhan, who is currently the head of the Transitional Council, stopped the course of a transitional period that came after the removal of President Omar Al-Bashir and was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

SUNA said that the international envoys stressed the need to restore it the democratic system and civil rule in the country.

"The envoys affirmed that their countries would resume the development aid and assistance and continue the strategic dialogue with Sudan immediately after the formation of the civilian government."

The final phase of Sudan's political process, which aims to reach a comprehensive agreement in the country, was launched on 8 January between the signatories of the framework agreement that had been concluded in December 2022 between the ruling Sovereignty Council and civil forces, most notably the Forces for Freedom and Change.

The current phase includes discussions on five outstanding issues: transitional justice, security reform, reviewing the peace agreement, dismantling the 30 June 1989 regime of Omar Al-Bashir and the eastern Sudan issue.

