Arsenal mobilises Muslims in the UK to aid Kahramanmaras quake victims

The London-based English Premier League club, Arsenal, has taken the initiative to reach out to the UK's Muslim community to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction, local media reports.

According to the report, Mohammed Kozbar, Chairperson of the Finsbury Park Mosque in North London, said the English Premier League club reached out to them to take part in relief work.

"They contacted us; we have this good relation with them. They offered to provide food, some other material and necessary items to the victims as well to those affected by the earthquake," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Arsenal extended condolences to the victims on Twitter, saying, "We are truly saddened to hear of the tragic events. Our thoughts are with all those who are affected."

READ: In just hours, Turkiye community in the UK collects 10 tons of aid for quake victims