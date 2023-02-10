Boy buried by earthquake plays with rescue team

A young boy buried in the rubble of his home laughed and playfully jostled with his rescuers following devastating earthquakes in Syria. The boy, reportedly called Karam, was pulled out smiling by the White Helmets rescue team in the town of Armanaz near Idlib, northwest Syria.
