Portuguese / Spanish / English

Boy buried by earthquake plays with rescue team

A young boy buried in the rubble of his home laughed and playfully jostled with his rescuers following devastating earthquakes in Syria. The boy, reportedly called Karam, was pulled out smiling by the White Helmets rescue team in the town of Armanaz near Idlib, northwest Syria.
February 10, 2023 at 5:11 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey
February 10, 2023 at 5:11 pm

READ: Russia rescuers to fly to Syria and Turkiye after huge earthquake

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments