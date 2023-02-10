Hamas hails ICJ for voting over illegality of Israel occupation

Hamas yesterday welcomed a recent announcement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in which it set a date for the written submissions for the investigation of the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian Territories.

In an official statement, Hamas described the move as a "step towards supporting the just Palestinian cause and criminalising the fascist Israeli occupation that constantly commits crimes and violations against the Palestinian people, lands, and holy places."

The Islamic movement called on all countries, the United Nations agencies, and relevant international organisations "to file their pleadings and present reports on the illegality of the Israeli occupation and its crimes to the ICJ," stressing that such a move would defend the "Palestinian people's right to freedom."

The court set 25 July would be the deadline for receiving written submissions from international countries, and the UN over the legality of the Israeli occupation. The move came after the UN General Assembly in December demanded a legal advisory opinion by the ICJ on the nature of the Israeli occupation.

