Death toll from powerful earthquakes in Syria rises to 3,553

At least 3,553 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria from a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southern Turkiye that jolted the wider region early on Monday, according to figures compiled on Saturday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Syrian regime's Health Ministry reported at least 1,387 fatalities in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, and Tartus, with another 2,326 people wounded.

At least 2,166 people died and more than 2,950 others were injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.

A large number of buildings were destroyed or damaged in the opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.​​​​​​​

