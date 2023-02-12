Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian killed by Jewish settler in West Bank, Palestinians say

February 12, 2023 at 10:55 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces intervene in Palestinians as Jewish settlers celebrate Sare Day in Hebron, West Bank on November 19, 2022 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]
A Jewish settler fatally shot a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian officials said, reports Reuters.

A number of Jewish settlers carrying pistols and one with a rifle approached the village of Qrawat Bani Hassan and one fired a shot killing 27-year-old Mothqal Rayyan, a Palestinian eye-witness told Reuters.

According to the witness, the Israeli military arrived but only protected the settlers.

Among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a spike in violence since Israel intensified raids last year in response to a series of street attacks in its cities.

