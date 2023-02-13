Arab Communities Day raises $24,000 for earthquake victims

Hundreds of members of the Palestinian and Arab communities responded to the call for solidarity with the victims of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye and came together to raise £20,000 ($24,000) on Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed performances by Yahya Hawa, Ammar Al-Khatib and Muhammad Habbash, singer of Al-Asheqin Band. The festival, which was held in Harrow, west London, included; children's activities and dabke performances.

An exhibition of products that reflect Arab cultures and customs, such as food, clothing and literary works were also on offer at the event organised by the Palestinian Forum in Britain and which brought together more than 1,500 people. Former President of the General Union of Students in the UK, Shaima Dallali, hosted the event.

The head of the Palestinian Forum, Zaher Birawi, said this year the event was transformed "into a greater opportunity for solidarity with our injured people and with the families of the martyrs, in addition to its general goal, which is to unite on the love of Al-Aqsa and Palestine."

