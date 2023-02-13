Israel hands demolish orders to 5 Jerusalemite families

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday notified five Palestinian families in the Jabal Al-Mukaber neighbourhood, south of the occupied city of Jerusalem, to evacuate their homes, the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre said in a statement.

According to the organisation, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jabal Al-Mukaber neighbourhood yesterday morning and delivered the demolition notices to five families under the pretext that their homes were built without permits.

In response, the Palestinian Authority-run Jerusalem governorate said Israel is acting in a hypocritical manner by providing aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye while making Palestinians homeless in the cold winter temperatures.

Jabal Al-Mukaber, which is inhabited by more than 21,000 Palestinians. Scores of its residents have been arrested by occupation forces and the area witnesses daily confrontations with Israeli forces.

The Israeli municipality plans to demolish 800 housing units in the area in order to build commercial centres and 500 housing units containing several families, according to the town's follow-up committee.

