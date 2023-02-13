Egypt: Al-Sisi reiterates rejection of Israeli measures in Jerusalem

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has reiterated his country's "rejection and condemnation" of any Israeli measures to change the historical and legal status quo of the occupied city of Jerusalem and its sanctities. Al-Sisi made his comment during his opening remarks at the Jerusalem Resilience and Development conference held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

During the conference, the Egyptian president stressed the importance of the Hashemite Kingdom's custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy places in Israeli-occupied Jerusalem. These include Al-Aqsa Mosque as a place of worship exclusively for Muslims

"It is important to support the steadfastness of Jerusalem, the backbone of the Palestinian cause, the beating heart of the Palestinian state, the city of peace and the cradle of religions," insisted Al-Sisi. He said that all Arab nations and the Palestinian people regard Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian state.

Al-Sisi pointed out that he regrets the continuation of Israel's unilateral measures that violate international legitimacy, including settlements and home demolitions, displacement and land seizures, as well as the systematic Judaisation of Jerusalem, illegal incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque and ongoing military incursions of Palestinian cities.

He renewed his call to the international community and the peace partners to work together to implement the two-state solution, and create the appropriate conditions for the resumption of the peace process between Palestine and Israel.

Efforts are continuing, added the Egyptian leader, to deal with immediate challenges, work with all parties to calm the West Bank and Gaza Strip, support the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and call on the international community to increase its contribution to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave.

The conference opened on Sunday with the participation of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

