UN: Situation in Jerusalem affects whole world

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the situation inJerusalem affects the whole world, adding that there is a pressing need to stay away from unilateral and provocative actions.

In a speech to in Arab League's session in support of Jerusalem, Guterres stressed that the United Nations' position is clear and that the status of Jerusalem cannot be changed through unilateral measures, including Israeli settlement activities.

The UN chief added that this issue can be settled only through negotiations between the parties.

He made it clear that the historical and demographic status of Jerusalem must be preserved, adding that it is also important to preserve the sacred land that falls under Jordanian control.

The United Nations, he continued, is committed to the measures taken by the Palestinians and the Israelis towards ending the occupation as well as the two-state solution so as to enhance stability and dignity for everyone.

