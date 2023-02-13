Tunisia: 'Saied is just a tool of the army behind the coup'

A senior Muslim Brotherhood official and its former commissioner for international relations has claimed that events in Tunisia "prove" that President Kais Saied is just a "tool in the hands of the army, which is the real party behind the 25 July, 2021 coup," Al-Khaleej Al-Jadeed has reported.

Youssef Nada added his belief that "the army kidnapped Tunisia, but with a civilian cover — President Saied — similar to what happened in some other Arab countries. This exposes the secret behind Saied's remaining in power, despite the great rejection he faces at home and abroad."

Opposition groups in Tunisia describe Saied's exceptional measures imposed since July 2021 as a "coup which establishes absolute rule by an individual." The measures include the dismissal of the government and parliament, issuing legislation by decree and taking control of the judiciary. Saied's supporters say that this has been necessary to "correct" the course of the 2011 revolution in the country.

READ: World Bank approves $120m Tunisia loan

Saied started his five-year presidential term in 2019. He has denied several times that he and the army carried out a coup, and said that his measures were "necessary and legal" to save the state from "total collapse".

Nada warned against what awaits Tunisia. "It has become certain, unfortunately, that the Tunisian army is risking the future of the country and taking it into the unknown, and perhaps pushing it towards the abyss, which we hope is not the case." Describing Tunisia as the "jewel of reason and wisdom" among the Arab Spring countries, he said that it is "unfortunate that the army leaders also betrayed their military oath, which requires them to preserve the security and safety of the country and stay away from political conflicts."

The Brotherhood official added his hope that the "honourable and free people" in the army, the other state institutions, and all the national and active forces "will take action to stop this disastrous scenario" that the country is heading towards. "The continuation of this farce will inevitably lead to dire consequences."

READ: Tunisia: Algerian activist apologises for deportation crisis