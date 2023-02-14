Israel shoots dead 17-year-old Palestinian during raid

Israeli occupation forces shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid in the Al-Faraa refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas.

According to the Wafa news agency, Mahmoud Majed Al-Aydi was shot directly in the head and was in a critical condition at a hospital until he succumbed to his wounds.

A large number of Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Faraa refugee camp at dawn and attacked several residents with live fire and tear gas, triggering protests from locals.

The Israeli occupation claimed the soldiers shot at the boy after he approached them with an explosive device while they were conducting an arrest operation. However there is no proof of their claim.

At least five Palestinians were wounded after being hit with live ammunition during the raid, and one person was arrested.

Mahmoud is the 48th Palestinian to be killed by Israel since the start of the year. His death comes two days after Qusai Radwan Waked, 14, was shot dead by an Israeli sniper, while he played on the rooftop of his house in Jenin.

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by illegal settlers who have, at times, even turned against Israeli forces.

READ: Palestinian activist beaten up by Israeli soldiers