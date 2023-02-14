Tunisia labour union to launch protests against Saied's measures  

The regional offices of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) announced yesterday organising protests in several governorates against the security arrests of many trade unionists and the policies of the authorities.

Demonstrations are due to take place from 18 February in the governorates of Bizerte, Sfax, Kairouan, Nabeul, Jendouba and Monastir. Other areas are expected to join later.

The regional offices attributed these movements to the rise in prices, the weakening of the purchasing power of large segments of Tunisians, the spread of unemployment and the disruption of development projects.

Tension has prevailed for some time between the UGTT and President Kais Saied. The trade union accuses the authority of restricting its work. While Saied criticised the UGTT and said: "The constitution guarantees the trade union right, but this right cannot turn into a cover for political purposes that are no longer hidden to anyone."

Security forces arrested trade unionists and placed them under investigation, claiming that the protest movements "violate the laws".

