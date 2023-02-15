African Union chair concludes visit in Sudan

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has concluded a two-day working visit to Sudan.

On Monday, Faki participated in the meetings of the tripartite international mechanism consisting of the United Nations, the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which is facilitating the ongoing political process in Sudan, stressing the AU's support for the democratic transition in the country.

Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the AU Commission, Bankole Adeoye, described the meeting as "fruitful", adding that it came in the context of supporting the political process in Sudan.

While the Sudanese authorities demand the freeze on Khartoum's membership in the AU be lifted, some political forces warn against restoring its membership before the country's political process is complete and a civilian government is established.

READ: African Union calls on Ethiopia, Sudan to engage in dialogue

The spokesperson for the Forces for Freedom and Change-Central Council (FFC-CC), Yasir Arman, warned of what he described as "attempts to use the framework agreement for Sudan's return to the African Union before the final agreement," noting that "it is logical for Sudan to return after the formation of the civil government and ending the coup, which is the reason for suspending Sudan's membership in the African Union."

During his visit to Khartoum, Faki met with the Vice President of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, who expressed "confidence in the Sudanese people's ability to overcome the difficulties they face in order to reach a final agreement that fulfils the people's aspirations."