Roman-era lead coffin found in Gaza

The Palestinian Antiquities Ministry yesterday announced the discovery of a Roman-era coffin at the site of a 2,000-year-old Roman Cemetery which was unearthed last year in the northern Gaza Strip

The coffin was made of lead and likely belonged to a prominent Roman official, according to an official from the Antiquities Ministry. Adding that the coding has not been opened.

Spokesman of the Antiquities Ministry Tareq Al Af said the coffin was sent to the national reserve to be protected until the arrival of French and other international experts.

The Antiquities Ministry said that it has so far discovered 90 individual and mass graves at the site which was uncovered last year by construction workers on an Egyptian-funded housing project.

Al Af said some clay jars and other belongings were also found in the cemetery.

Gaza is rich with antiquities having been an important trading spot for many civilisations, from as far back as the ancient Pharos, Canaanites, Romans and Muslim.

