Turkiye bans exports of mobile homes after quake

Turkiye's Trade Ministry banned the export of mobile houses for three months to urgently meet the need for temporary shelter in the earthquake-hit southeast, local media reports.

According to a report, the ministry said the export ban on prefabricated and container homes will start on 15 February.

After the earthquake, 6,500 buildings collapsed and countless more were damaged, hundreds of thousands of people now lack safe housing.

According to UN figures the death toll from the two earthquakes and hundreds of tremors which hit the region on 6 February has risen to 41,000. Thousands more are thought to have died beneath the rubble of their homes.

