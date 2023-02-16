Turkiye donates over 70,000 military uniforms to South Sudan

The Turkish government, on Thursday, donated 75,000 military uniforms for the use of unified forces in South Sudan, Anadolu News Agency reports.

South Sudan's Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Angelina Teny, said the contribution will help promote stability in the country.

"It is a big celebration for contribution of Republic of Turkiye to our peace and to creation of stability in our country, and I don't call it a donation," Teny said during a handover ceremony at Juba International Airport on Thursday.

Teny hailed the Turkish government for supporting South Sudan to implement the 2018 peace agreement.

"They are putting their hands together with us to ensure that peace stays in the Republic of South Sudan; we have signed the peace agreement and we must build it and in order to do that it requires friends like Turkiye," she said.

Erdem Mutaf, Turkish ambassador to South Sudan, said the donation of the first batch of military uniforms is a sign of strong support of Turkiye to revitalised peace agreement.

"This donation of mainly 75,000 military uniforms is the most important part of our assistance to South Sudan," Mutaf said.

Mutaf described the contribution of 9 tons of military uniforms as one of the biggest military support that Turkiye has provided to a country in African continent, so far.

"The total rate of this donation is 134 metric tons and today's symbolic handover comprises only 9 metric tons that were transported to Juba by Turkish military aircraft, and the rest will be delivered in due time."

Brig-General Abdullah Katirci, representative of Turkish Ministry of Defence, said the contribution will enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

"I am sure that uniform to new unified forces will be an import contribution to the peace process in South Sudan. This contribution will enhance our bilateral relations," said Gen. Abdullah.

Under a 2018 peace deal, the nation is supposed to train and graduate a unified force of 83,000 personnel to take charge of security during the transitional period until 2024, when elections are set to be held.

