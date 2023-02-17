Algeria arrests person who threatened to bomb Saudi embassy

Algerian security forces arrested a person suspected of threatening to bomb Saudi Arabia's embassy in Algiers, Reuters report.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia's embassy said it had received a phone call on Wednesday evening from a person who directly threatened to blow up its headquarters.

The embassy then notified Algerian authorities, who were able to identify and arrest the suspect, report added.

The embassy reiterated in a statement its confidence in the Algerian security forces, which did not hesitate to protect the embassy and its employees from this threat, and to bring those who did it to justice. It also lauded the efforts of the Algerian authorities.

Algerian state TV quoted the security forces as saying that the suspect, whose personal details were not released, would be charged after medical checks and psychological tests.

