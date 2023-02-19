Tunisian authorities declare head of top European trade union 'persona non grata'

Tunisian authorities late Saturday ordered the deportation of the Secretary-General of the European Trade Union Confederation, Esther Lynch, following her participation in a rally to back Tunisian trade union activities, Anadolu reports.

The decision was made on orders from President Kais Saied, according to a statement by the Tunisian Presidency.

The statement noted that Lynch "took part in a demonstration organised by the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) and made comments that constituted blatant interference in Tunisia's internal affairs."

The presidency added that Lynch has 24 hours to leave Tunisia because she has been declared "persona non grata."

Early Saturday, Lynch took part in a rally in Sfax in southern Tunisia to stand by her Tunisian counterparts in defending trade union actions and protest the arrests of Tunisian activists.

"The UGTT is the latest rampart to defend Tunisian democracy. President Saied's authoritarian crackdown against trade unionists will not be allowed to succeed," she said.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economy since 2021 when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

Since then, Saied held a referendum to draft a new Constitution last July and parliamentary elections in December.

While he insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused the Tunisian leader of orchestrating a coup.

