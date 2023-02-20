Latest News
Earthquake registering 6.3 hits Turkiye-Syria border region
Israel arrests Syrian for 'spying' for Hezbollah
Qatar prepares to send 1,400 mobile homes for quake victims in Turkiye
UAE cancels UN vote against Israel settlements, following US-brokered deal
Iran to shun India Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
Yemen: Sanaa gov't launches solar-powered project for coffee irrigation
PM: Iraq doesn't need foreign armies, just security exchanges
Malaysia Army medical team on duty for earthquake victims in Turkiye
Israel in turmoil as Parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms
Bernie Sanders 'embarrassed' by the extremist Israel government
Iraq launches new operation against Daesh in 3 provinces
The Newspaper Man: Chronicling changes to Palestine
Qatar sends 3 additional planes of earthquake relief to Turkiye
Israel soldiers detain Chairman of Palestine prisoners' rights group
World's first cave Church in Hatay, Turkiye still intact after major quakes
