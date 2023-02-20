Erdogan: Turkiye to start construction of houses in quake-hit areas next month

Turkiye will start the construction of houses in quake-hit areas in March, the country's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in the wake of two major earthquakes that jolted southern Turkiye on 6 February, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The construction of nearly 200,000 houses for quake victims will start in March in 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig – all of which were affected by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, Erdogan said at a briefing in the southern Hatay province.

The need for temporary shelter of over 1.68 million people who were affected by twin earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, was met, he added.

Also, a total of 114,834 survivors have been rescued so far from the rubble following the quakes, he added.

A total of 65,000 containers are still being set up, Erdogan said, adding: "We will be able to increase the number of containers to 100,000 in the first stage, and up to 200,000 when needed."

The debris of about 21,000 completely destroyed buildings has been cleared, he said, adding that the Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Ministry is about to complete the damage assessment process.

Over 271,000 personnel, including more than 35,000 search and rescue personnel, have been conducting search and rescue efforts since the earthquakes hit the region, Erdogan said.

Over 373,000 citizens were evacuated from the earthquake zone to other cities.

"We have prepared a business and investment support package for the earthquake zone, totalling 20 billion Turkish liras ($1 billion)," he said.

"We have increased the 250 billion Turkish liras ($13.2 billion) Credit Guarantee Fund package to 350 billion Turkish liras ($18.5 billion) in order to prevent the earthquake from harming economic activities across the country," he added.

All of our cities, with their housing, workplace, industry, agriculture and historical and cultural values, will be restored without causing the slightest regression, he added.

Destroyed cultural monuments, including mosques, tombs, churches, synagogues and other registered cultural assets will be repaired and rebuilt in line with their historical context, he said.

The new buildings will be no taller than three or four stories, he added.

At least 41,156 people were killed and 105,505 others injured in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Turkiye on 6 February, according to the latest official figures.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people were killed by the deadly quakes.