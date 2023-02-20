The Newspaper Man: Chronicling changes to Palestine

An image of The Newspaper Man [Mo Asad] An image of The Newspaper Man [Mo Asad] An image of The Newspaper Man [Mo Asad] An image of The Newspaper Man [Mo Asad] An image of The Newspaper Man [Mo Asad]

Seventy-three-year-old Palestinian Talal Taha has been reading and collecting Palestinian newspapers since the 1970s.

His collection includes 25,000 papers, both dailies and weeklies.

Talal writes his name, phone number and address on each newspaper before he reads it and adds it to his collection in the attack once he's done.

His hobby was born of the Camp David Accords, when he wanted to keep abreast of the situation and changes taking place. He soon became the Newspaper Man of the Gaza Strip.

He says nothing is like looking at a 40- or 50-year-old paper, adding that he has an archive of newspapers which chronicle the events in the occupied Palestinian territories.

