West Bank teachers enter 3rd week of strikes

Palestinian teachers in the West Bank yesterday began their third week of strikes in protest against the government's retreat from their previous pledge to pay the teachers' full salaries.

About 90 per cent of Palestinian schools in the occupied West Bank are not operating due to the strike despite the measures taken by the Education Ministry to mitigate the situation.

Teachers are seeking to receive their full salaries in addition to a 15 per cent payment of outstanding funds owed to them. They also seek to have a freely-elected teachers' union.

The government has not replied to the teachers' requests but has threatened them over their protest. The teachers responded by calling on parents and society leaders to join their movement.

They believe the government has been trying to divide them, stressing that being ignored by the government only deepens the crisis.

Deputy Education Minister Oliyan Ayyoub said that the academic year will be extended in order to compensate students for the lessons they have missed.

He said the government would pay the teachers' full salaries once they have access to sufficient funds to do so.

"We are living in exceptional circumstances," Ayyoub said, calling on the teachers to stop their strike.

