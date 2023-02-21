African Union to organise Libya reconciliation conference

The African Union is organising a national reconciliation conference for Libya, AU Commission Chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat, told AFP.

According to a report published by AFP, the meeting will be chaired by the African Union's point man on Libya, Republic of Congo President, Denis Sassou Nguesso, Faki said.

"We have met with the different parties and we are in the process of working with them on a date and place for the national conference," Faki said after a press conference, wrapping up a two-day AU Summit.

