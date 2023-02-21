Latest News
Director of Tunisia's Mosaique FM arrested
Saudi to send medics to Syria after deadly earthquakes
Israel: secret communication channel between Abbas and Netanyahu reported
Britain summons Iran envoy over threats to UK-based journalists
Israel: Knesset approves first phase of plan to weaken the judiciary
Tunisia: President must immediately stop his political 'witch hunt', insists Amnesty
Hamas condemns PA's withdrawal of anti-settlement bill at UN
Greek aid arrives in Turkiye for earthquake victims
Islamic Jihad slams PA's submission to US pressure
Palestine's Abbas meets UK intelligence chief
Israel's Danon: Settlement construction should not stop
At least 8 injured as fresh quakes rock Turkiye's Hatay province
Russia firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defence expo
Algeria rescuer recalls saving 3-month-old baby from rubble in quake-hit Turkiye
Palestine slams Israel hiring of private firm to manage workers' savings
