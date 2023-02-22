Ben-Gvir says it is time for different ways to face Palestinians

Israel's minister of national security said on Tuesday that it is time to adopt different ways to face off against Palestinian "attacks", Al-Watan Voice has reported.

"For 30 years, we have been repeating the same measures, but terrorism [sic] is still there and personal security is lost," far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir told a conference organised by Yedioth Ahronoth. "Hence, we have to try other ways."

He commented on remarks made by Shin Bet intelligence chief Ronen Bar about de-escalating tension before the holy month of Ramadan. "I do not say we want to punish all the Arabs, but, for me, measures inside prisons must be tightened and the death penalty must be enacted."

The Shin Bet head, said Ben-Gvir, is a "wonderful guy and I like him, but all the terrorist groups have the same concept – to attack us. We need to demolish homes and take measures against terrorists." He pledged to take even more tight measures against Palestinian prisoners.

When speaking about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to the US not to legalise more settlements, Ben-Gvir said: "I do not like all of his remarks, but I like him. I do not agree on everything with him, but we have to look at the half full glass."

He had proposed the legalisation under Israeli law of 77 settlements. "Legalising nine settlements was a good step, but if we legalise all of the [77] settlements and build thousands of settlement units in months, I will be happy."

All of Israel's settlements are illegal under international law.

