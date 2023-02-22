Iran blames US for failed prisoner swap deal

Iran has blamed the United States for the failure to conclude a prisoner exchange deal sponsored by Qatar, explaining that the exchange was about to take place but the "US showed bad faith".

Speaking during a weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani thanked the State of Qatar for its "positive role" in the prisoner exchange file "by resolving technical problems".

Iran and the United States have conducted rare prisoner exchanges in the past. The US, however, still has a number of Iranians in detention.

In 2020, Iran released former US Navy soldier, Michael White, in return for Iranian scientist, Cyrus Askari.

READ: Iran sentences detained Belgian to 40 years in jail