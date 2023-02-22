Israel MKs visit Kyiv, call for Israel to send arms to Ukraine

An Israeli delegation from the Knesset visited Kyiv on Monday and called for arms to be sent to Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion, local media reported.

"Israel must meaningfully expand its support for Ukraine," Likud's Yuli Edelstein and National Unity MK Ze'ev Elkin, who were born in Ukraine, said in a joint statement.

"We support tangible cooperation between Israel and Ukraine in air defence and missile defence and in more defensive measures," they added.

Israel has provided Ukraine with $22.5 million in humanitarian aid and set up a field hospital to treat injured Ukrainians during the early days of the war.

Last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who visited Ukraine and met its president, announced new measures of support, including a $200 million loan guarantee for healthcare and civilian infrastructure along with a pledge to develop a "smart early warning system.

"Edelstein and Elkin were visited a Ukrainian lab researching the Iranian-made drones usedby Russia to carry out attacks in Ukraine."Iran is turning Ukraine into its military testing ground and this is dangerous for Israel," theMKs said after visiting the lab.Earlier this month Russia warned Israel against providing weapons to Ukraine saying such arms would become targets.

