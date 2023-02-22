Military cooperation between UAE, Israel growing

The UAE and Israel revealed the first unmanned surface vessel that was produced by defence companies from the two countries, in a move that reflects the growing military relations between them.

The ship, which is equipped with advanced sensors and imaging systems and can be used for surveillance, reconnaissance and mine detection, was unveiled off the coast of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, during the Naval Defence and Security Exhibition (NAVDEX).

The ship was manufactured in the context of the cooperation between the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the Emirati defence company EDGE.

"We are for the first time demonstrating a mutual project that shows the capabilities and strengths of both companies in securing coastlines and countering mine threats," said Oren Guter, who leads IAI's naval programme.

According to Guter, the ships will fight "threats here in the area" but the aim is also to deploy them abroad.

The Israeli company seeks to enhance cooperation with the UAE in the field of air defence and to help the Gulf state improve its maritime capabilities.

The UAE and the Israeli occupation have strengthened their military partnership since the signing of the normalisation agreements in 2020.

In January 2022, the Israeli advanced weapons company, Elbit Systems, announced that its subsidiary in the UAE had obtained a contract worth approximately $53 million to supply defence systems to the UAE Air Force.

Israeli and Emirati defence companies are also working together to develop a counter-drone system.

