Colombia president calls for Netanyahu's arrest

Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu will not stop the genocide,” Petro said in a post on X, suggesting the need for an “international arrest warrant from the ICC.”

He also proposed that the United Nations Security Council consider establishing a peacekeeping force in Gaza.

In response, Netanyahu replied to Petro saying: “Israel will not be lectured by an antisemitic supporter of Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that massacred, raped, mutilated and burned alive 1,200 innocent people on October 7. Shame on you President Petro!”

In a heated exchange, Petro responded to Netanyahu, saying: “Mr. Netanyahu, history will remember you as a participant in genocide.”

“Dropping bombs on thousands of innocent children, women and elderly people does not make you a hero. You remain alongside those who killed millions of Jews in Europe.”

“A genocide is a genocide regardless of religion. Try to stop the massacre at least,” Petro added.