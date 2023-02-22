Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ukraine's president invites Netanyahu to visit Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not seen) and EU Council President Charles Michel (not seen) hold a press conference within European Union (EU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium on February 09, 2023. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Kyiv and hold a direct meeting with him, Ma'an news agency reported yesterday.

According to the Palestinian news site, Israel's Channel 13 said that Zelensky sent his invitation  through Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen who took part in an official visit to Kyiv last week.

A Ukrainian official told Channel 13 that Netanyahu's office is studying the invitation, noting that no response has been given to it.

It added that a visit by Netanyahu to Kyiv might cause a crisis in the relationship between Tel Aviv and Moscow.

Since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, Israel has kept away from providing Kyiv with arms, instead supporting it with humanitarian aid. While the Israeli ambassador to Kyiv has revealed that Tel Aviv is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

