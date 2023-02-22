Latest News
/
US extremely concerned by levels of violence in Israel and West Bank
/
Israel police using special units to crack down on, surveil anti-Netanyahu protests
/
Turkiye Antakya turns into a ghost city after third quake
/
Dozens of settlers defile Al-Aqsa Mosque
/
Turkiye thanks international community for support, solidarity in wake of deadly quakes
/
Kuwait sends humanitarian aid to quake victims in Turkiye, Syria
/
Shamima Begum loses latest appeal against UK citizenship removal
/
'How can that be?' - Man sticks to vigil after hunt for relatives in Turkiye quake ruins called off
/
Establishing ties with Saudi Arabia will end Israel-Arab conflict, Netanyahu says
/
Tennis - Saudi Arabia sends first female team to ITF event
/
Morocco not commenting on crisis with France
/
Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
/
US to return 77 looted antiquities to Yemen
/
Israel kills 10 Palestinians, injures a hundred in Nablus
/
Iran blames US for failed prisoner swap deal
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More