Hamas: Resistance has to respond to Israel killing of 11 Palestinians in Nablus

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas said yesterday that the "Palestinian resistance has to respond to the Israeli crime of killing 11 Palestinians in Nablus."

In a statement, member of Hamas' Political Bureau, Maher Salah, said: "The hands of the Palestinian resistance have to be released across the occupied lands to fight the Israeli occupation."

He added: "The shocking massacre committed in Nablus, which coincided with fake promises to maintain tranquillity, proves that we are facing a treacherous enemy that could not be reined in without resistance."

Salah said that "this horrific massacre must push all Palestinians in the country and abroad to mobilise all the power they have to fight the criminal Israeli occupation leaders and the extremist Israeli government."

The senior Hamas leader also called for chasing the Israeli criminal at every international level, calling for the Arab, Muslim and friendly nations to be seriously involved in taking action against the Israeli occupation leaders.

READ: Israel kills 10 Palestinians, injures a hundred in Nablus