Israel launches air strikes on Gaza

Israeli warplanes launched several air strikes on alleged Palestinian resistance targets and sites in a number of areas across the besieged Gaza Strip before dawn on Thursday. A site in Al-Shati refugee camp was hit by several missiles, as was a site in Al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

The attack followed the Israeli occupation army's announcement earlier that six rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Ashkelon and settlements near the enclave.

That barrage by resistance groups was an apparent response just hours after ten Palestinians were reported to have been killed in an Israeli raid in Nablus yesterday. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Palestine Red Crescent Society, however, the death toll rose to eleven, with 295 people wounded during the military incursion. Israel said that its Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted five of the six rockets that were heading for Sderot and Ashkelon.

In response to the Israeli aggression this morning, the Palestinian resistance renewed its own missile strikes on Israeli settlements.

Palestine called for emergency meetings of the UN Security Council, the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to provide "international protection" for the Palestinian people.

In a related matter, a Palestinian man died this morning two weeks after being shot by Israeli troops in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. The Ministry of Health said that Muhammad Nabil Fawzi Abu Sabah, 30, died from the critical injuries he received when he was shot in the abdomen.

The Israeli occupation authorities are continuing their military campaign in the West Bank, especially in the cities of Jenin and Nablus.

OPINION: Netanyahu's coup over Israel's judiciary explained