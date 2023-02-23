Oman allows Israel flights to use country's airspace

Israel said, Thursday, that the Omani authorities agreed to allow Israeli civil flights to use the Gulf country's airspace, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the move came after months of talks with Oman, as flying through the Omani airspace will shorten the duration of the Israeli flights to Asian destinations by more than 2 hours and eventually will reduce the flight tickets' prices for Israelis or users of Israeli airline companies.

"This is an historic decision that will shorten the road to Asia, lower costs for Israeli citizens and help Israeli airlines to be more competitive," Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen said.

He thanked the United States for its engagement in the talks that led to Oman's approval.

Oman also confirmed allowing Israeli flights to use the country's airspace.

"As part of the Sultanate of Oman's continuous efforts to fulfil its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, the Civil Aviation Authority affirms that the Sultanate's airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying," the Omani Civil Aviation Authority said.

In August last year, Israel obtained Saudi approval to use the Kingdom's airspace by Israeli flights.

Oman and Saudi Arabia do not have formal relations with Israel.

