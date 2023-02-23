UN migration office IOM in Kenya donates 280 tons of relief supplies to Turkiye

The UN migration office, International Organisation for Migration, in Kenya announced on Thursday that it had sent 280 tons of humanitarian and relief supplies to help thousands of people affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), East and Horn of Africa regional office in Nairobi provided the donation, which departed the Kenyan capital on three cargo planes from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday.

Deputy Regional Director, Justin MacDermott, said in a statement that the IOM is committed to ensuring that aid reaches those in need in Turkiye.

"At IOM, we are committed to ensuring that much-needed humanitarian aid reaches those most in need in a timely manner," he said.

MacDermott made the remark after joining Turkish Ambassador to Kenya, Subutay Yuksel, at the departure of 280 tons of humanitarian and relief supplies from Nairobi to help earthquake victims in southern Turkiye.

The aid includes tents, blankets, sleeping mats, and tarpaulins which will help survivors cope with the harsh winter conditions.

At least 43,556 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Turkiye on 6 February.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

The IOM relief supplies will go a long way towards mitigating the impacts of the earthquakes, which have caused significant damage to infrastructure and have displaced thousands of people who are in desperate need of assistance.

According to the statement, the IOM has over 1,200 staff members assisting Turkiye in its ongoing efforts in earthquake-affected regions.

This gesture of goodwill from IOM, in partnership with governmental and non-governmental organisations, shows the international community's commitment to standing with both countries during difficult times.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye will begin constructing more than 200,000 homes as early as March in areas devastated by the earthquakes and complete the process within a year.

