Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine envoy: Israel wants to head every UN body whose purpose they violate

Senior adviser for the State of Palestine at the UN Majed Bamya rebuked countries that supported Israel's bid to become vice chair of the Special Committee on the UN Charter while they condemned the occupation state's actions against Palestinians
February 24, 2023 at 5:11 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, Palestine, UN, Videos & Photo Stories
February 24, 2023 at 5:11 pm

READ: Israel West Bank settlers 'sing and dance' after outpost recognised

Categories
International OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastPalestineUNVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Show Comments