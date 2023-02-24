Tunisia: Judiciary keeps Ghannouchi free in terrorism case

President of Tunisia's Ennahda movement, Rachid Ghannouchi, was released yesterday after being interrogated in a "case related to terrorism". his adviser Riadh Chaibi said.

"Ghannouchi left the National Guard headquarters in Aouina on Thursday, after he was kept free following hours of interrogation in a case related to terrorism." Chaibi told Anadolu Agency.

He went on to explain that Ghannouchi was being questioned as part of a case involving "slander by a member of a security union who says that he has a recording of a meeting or a call between Ghannouchi and another person accused of terrorism."

He said that the "whistleblower did not provide any recording to the security squad, and nonetheless, Ghannouchi was interrogated."

Tunisian authorities did not issue any comment on the issue.

Ghannouchi has been prosecuted in several cases including in those of accusations of insulting the president, "sending individuals to areas of tension" and "money laundering".

