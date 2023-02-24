Under leadership of 'Kids Earth Fund', children in Geneva send drawings to support peers in Turkiye

Drawings by a group of children in Switzerland will be delivered to their peers in Turkiye's quake-affected regions, according to the Turkish Consul-General in Geneva on Friday.

Ipek Zeytinoglu Ozkan told Anadolu that, under the leadership of the Japan-based "Kids Earth Fund", a group of children in Geneva, including Japanese kids, painted to support their peers in Turkiye.

The founder of the fund, Harumi Torii, delivered about 15 of the drawings to Ozkan.

Torii, who went to the earthquake region to convey the pictures to the children in Turkiye, said they made a similar initiative after the Golcuk quake in the country and said: "We will always be in cooperation and solidarity with the Turks."

Torii and his entourage also donated sleeping bags and tents for quake zones.

Ozkan, for her part, thanked Torii and all children who contributed to this initiative.

The Consulate-General of Geneva continues its coordination efforts to deliver the aid collected by Turkish citizens in western Switzerland to the earthquake zones.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, which were centred in Turkiye's southern Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 other Turkish provinces — Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Adana, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig. Some 13.5 million people have been affected by the devastating tremors.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the earthquakes that struck in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

Condolences have poured in from around the world, expressing solidarity with Turkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

