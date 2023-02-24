US repatriates 2 Guantanamo Bay prison detainees to Pakistan

The US said, Thursday, that it has transferred two detainees from Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba to Pakistan, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The Department of Defence announced today the repatriations of Abdul Rabbani and Mohammed Rabbani from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan," it said in a statement.

The two men are brothers, according to reports.

READ: UN condemns Israel's use of explosive weapons against Palestinians in Nablus raid

The statement said that on 18 January, 2023, Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, notified Congress of his intent to repatriate Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani to the government of Pakistan.

They were arrested in 2002.

As of Thursday, 32 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay.

The statement noted that "18 are eligible for transfer; 3 are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; 9 are involved in the military commission's process and 2 remaining detainees have been convicted in military commissions."

READ: I was a prisoner in Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp, but who is its biggest captive?