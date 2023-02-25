Hamas delegation visits Cuba Ambassador to Lebanon

A senior delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday visited Cuban Ambassador to Lebanon Jorge Leon Cruz.

In a statement, Hamas said that its delegation consisted of Hamas representative to Lebanon Ahmad Abdul Hadi and Head of the Hamas Political and Media Relations Office Abdul Majeed Al-Awad.

During their visit, Hamas officials discussed the latest developments related to the Palestinian cause and the issue of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

The Hamas delegation also briefed the Cuban ambassador about the violations committed by the Israeli occupation in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

The delegation spoke with the ambassador about the escalation of illegal Israeli settlements and the continuous Israeli aggression on Palestinian prisoners.

The Cuban ambassador welcomed the Hamas delegation and reiterated his country's support for the Palestinian people and their resistance against the Israeli occupation.

The Cuban ambassador reiterated that his country supports: "The legitimate right of the Palestinians to defend their land… the Palestinians are fighting for a just cause."