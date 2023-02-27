Haniyeh says outcomes of Aqaba summit will not affect Palestinian resistance

Ismail Haniyeh stressed on Sunday that the outcomes of the security summit held in Aqaba, Jordan, at the weekend will not affect legitimate Palestinian resistance.

"We recognise very well that the Israeli enemy is facing a strategic dilemma and such summits will not save it," the Head of the Hamas Political Bureau told Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader on international affairs. "We recognise that the Palestinian intifada in the occupied West Bank is escalating. We also recognise that the Israeli enemy is unable to suppress it."

The senior Hamas official said that the US did not sponsor the summit for the sake of saving the Palestinians. "This was for the sake of saving Israel in light of increasing resistance across the occupied West Bank."

During his phone conversation with Velayati, Haniyeh reiterated his movement's interest in reinforcing relations with all the powers from the resistance axis. He hailed the support that Iran provides to the Palestinian resistance.

