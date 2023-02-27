Israel reels after Huwara shooting

The killing of two Israeli settlers in Huwara village south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Sunday afternoon has sent shockwaves across Israel, especially among the media and politicians.

"The shocking attack came at a time when we are talking about reducing the army's activities in the West Bank and a summit to satisfy the [Palestinian] authority," former deputy defence minister Danny Danon MK.

According to Makor Rishon newspaper, Israeli troops are searching for the perpetrators. Yedioth Ahronoth, meanwhile, reported that the shooting took place at a time when a summit was held in Aqaba to stop the deterioration of the security situation in the occupied West Bank.

Channel 12 correspondent Ihad Hamo said that there is a lot of anger against the Aqaba summit. The operation, added Hamo, took place in a "soft area" for Israel's security, where the Palestinian Authority has no control.

Security service leaders from the Palestinian Authority, Israel, Jordan, Egypt and the United States are meeting in the Jordanian town of Aqaba to discuss ways to confront Palestinian resistance operations against Israel. According to Israeli Army Radio, ministers have called on the Israeli delegation to leave Aqaba.

