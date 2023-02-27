US, UK condemn Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian towns

The US and the UK condemned on Sunday Israel settler attacks on Palestinian neighbourhoods south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

"We condemn today's violence, and we'll continue to work towards restoring calm," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. "The US condemns today's violence, including the terrorist [sic] attack that killed two Israelis and settler violence, which resulted in the killing of one Palestinian, injuries to over 100 others, and the extensive destruction of property."

Meanwhile, Britain's Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan tweeted: "Terrible scenes in Huwara this evening, with reports of a Palestinian man killed in a settler attack and many more injured."

The ambassador added that, "Israel should tackle settler violence, with those responsible brought to justice. The UK is deeply worried by rising violence."

West Bank: 'Huwara should be wiped out today,' says senior settler official